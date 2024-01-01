Australia advances to United Cup quarterfinals with a 2-1 win over defending champion US

By The Associated Press
Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates her win over Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain during the United Cup tennis tournament in Perth, Australia, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Trevor Collens)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Trevor Collens]

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Host Australia has advanced to the quarterfinals of the United Cup with a 2-1 victory over defending champion United States. Matthew Ebden and Storm Hunter combined effectively in the decisive mixed doubles match to beat Jessica Pegula and Rajeev Ram 6-3, 6-1 in Perth and ensured that Australia finished top of Group C in the 18-country mixed-teams event with the Americans second. No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek led Poland into the quarterfinals by winning both her singles and doubles matches. France kept its hopes alive with a thrilling 2-1 win over Germany in Sydney.

