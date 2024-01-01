Australia advances to United Cup quarterfinals with a 2-1 win over defending champion US

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Host Australia has advanced to the quarterfinals of the United Cup with a 2-1 victory over defending champion United States. Matthew Ebden and Storm Hunter combined effectively in the decisive mixed doubles match to beat Jessica Pegula and Rajeev Ram 6-3, 6-1 in Perth and ensured that Australia finished top of Group C in the 18-country mixed-teams event with the Americans second. No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek led Poland into the quarterfinals by winning both her singles and doubles matches. France kept its hopes alive with a thrilling 2-1 win over Germany in Sydney.

