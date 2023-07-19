Australia 299-8 at stumps in 4th Ashes test against England as Broad claims 600th wicket

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Stuart Broad claimed his 600th test wicket for England and under-fire wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow took three catches as Australia reached 299-8 at stumps on the first day of the fourth Ashes test. It already looks like another close contest in a fascinating series which Australia leads 2-1. Broad joined test cricket’s exclusive club as he and Chris Woakes kept England’s hopes of a rousing Ashes comeback alive at Old Trafford. The 37-year-old Broad dismissed Usman Khawaja early on and returned after tea to bounce out Travis Head for 48 as his landmark victim. Woakes bowled superbly all day to claim 4-52 in 19 overs, with Australia finishing one run shy of 300 after being sent in by Ben Stokes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.