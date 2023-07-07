Australia 29-1 at tea to lead England by 55 runs in 3rd Ashes test; Broad gets Warner again

LEEDS, England (AP) — Australia has reached tea at 29-1 in its second innings to lead England by 55 runs overall in the third Ashes test after Stuart Broad again dismissed opener David Warner. Usman Khawaja is 20 not out and Marnus Labuschagne is on 7. It was the 17th time Warner was dismissed by Broad which left Australia on 11-1. England earlier limited the deficit damage as Ben Stokes and even pacer Mark Wood went on the attack to eventually concede only a 26-run advantage to Australia. The host was all out for 237 in reply to Australia’s 263. Australia captain Pat Cummins took 6-91 in 18 overs.

