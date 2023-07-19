Australia 187-4 at tea in 4th Ashes test against England

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — It’s already looking like another tightly fought Ashes test as Australia went to tea at 187-4 after England again won the toss. England removed both Australia openers in the morning of the fourth test before Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne avoided any further mishaps and took the visitors to 107-2 at lunch. A 92 mph rocket from Mark Wood in the afternoon beat the defensive push of Smith to end a 59-run partnership. Australia leads the five-match series 2-1 and can retain the Ashes with a victory or a draw at Old Trafford. England must still win both remaining tests at Old Trafford and the Oval in London to take back the famous urn.

