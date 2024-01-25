Auston Matthews scores NHL-leading 39th goal, Maple Leafs beats Jets 1-0 in overtime

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 39th goal at 4:13 of overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 1-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night in the opener of a home-and-home set.

Matthews took a pass from Morgan Rielly at the lip of the crease and redirected the puck past goalie Laurent Brossoit. Ilya Samsonov made 32 saves for his second shutout of the season.

The teams will meet again Saturday night in Winnipeg.

Brossoit stopped 29 shots. Winnipeg has lost two straight for the first time since late November. The Jets fell 4-1 in Boston on Monday night.

Winnipeg started the extra period with 1:25 of power-play time after Toronto forward Calle Jarnkrok tripped Mason Appleton late in regulation, but couldn’t beat Samsonov.

