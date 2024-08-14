Auston Matthews is named captain of Maple Leafs, succeeding John Tavares

TORONTO (AP) — Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews, the NHL’s leading goal scorer in three of the past four seasons, has been named Toronto’s captain. The 26-year-old Matthews succeeds John Tavares, who had worn the “C” for the Maple Leafs since 2019 and is set to become a free agent next summer. Matthews signed a four-year, $53 million extension a year ago that kicks in this season. Matthews said at a news conference Wednesday that he’s “honored and humbled.” He scored a career-high 69 goals last season and was the league MVP in 2022. Tavares attended the news conference and said he supported the move.

