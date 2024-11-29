Austin’s 3 at the buzzer sends Pitt past Ohio State 91-90 in overtime

Reserve Zack Austin scored 15 of his 16 points from 3-point range and his last one of the day came at the buzzer and Pitt rallied to beat Ohio State 91-90 in overtime. It was Pitt’s first lead since Austin made a 3 with 6:04 left in regulation to put the Panthers up 66-64. Austin finished 5 of 8 from beyond the arc. Jaland Lowe led Pitt with a career-high 28 points. Bruce Thornton scored 24 points for Ohio State

