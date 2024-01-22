Austin Voth can earn $500,000 in performance bonuses in deal with Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Right-hander Austin Voth can earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for innings and starts as part of his $1.25 million, one-year contract with the Seattle Mariners, The 31-year-old made 25 relief appearances last season for Baltimore after spending the majority of the 2022 season as a starter. Voth was 1-2 with a 5.19 ERA for the Orioles in 2023. In 2022, Voth started the season as a reliever for the Nationals before being traded to Baltimore. Following the trade, Voth pitched in 22 games with 17 starts and was 5-4 with a 3.04 ERA.

