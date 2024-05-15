Austin to host MLS All-Star game in 2025 as Texas capital continues to grow as a soccer market

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium will host the 2025 Major League Soccer All-Star match. Commissioner Don Garber announced the choice to have the young franchise stage one of the league’s premier annual events. The state-of-the-art 20,738-seat stadium opened in 2021. The stadium has hosted U.S. women’s and men’s national team matches for World Cup qualifying, pre-Olympic warmup matches and Gold Cup matches. It will host two group matches during the Copa America in July. Austin FC has sold out 60 consecutive league matches, the longest current streak in MLS. The exact date and opponent for the all-star match will be announced later.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.