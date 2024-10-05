Austin Smith accounts for 2 TDs, Austin Peay beats West Georgia 20-16

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Austin Smith connected with Alec Pell for a go-ahead 1-yard touchdown with 1:23 remaining and Austin Peay beat West Georgia 20-16. Courtland Simmons scored his first career touchdown with 32 seconds left in the third quarter to give Austin Peay a 13-10 lead. West Georgia took the lead, 16-13, when Davin Wydner found Karmello English for a 56-yard touchdown pass with 7:17 remaining. On the winning play, Smith eluded pressure from the right side and found Pell wide open in the end zone. UWG got into Austin Peay territory before turning it over on downs at the 35 in the closing seconds.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.