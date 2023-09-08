Austin Simmons is a 17-year-old Ole Miss QB garnering attention for his unique situation

Austin Simmons is garnering attention as one of the nation’s most unique recruits after he enrolled in college at Mississippi two years early and reclassified from the class of 2025 to 2023. Simmons arrived on campus at Mississippi already a college junior. He has his associates degree and is on track to earn his bachelor’s degree by age 19. He’s hoping Lane Kiffin and the Rebels will help him develop his quarterback game, while also giving him space to make a splash on the baseball field.

