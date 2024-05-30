Austin signs Ghana international Osman Bukari on transfer from Red Star Belgrade

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin FC says Ghana international winger Osman Bukari will join the MLS club in a transfer from Red Star Belgrade. The 25-year-old joins Austin as one of the team’s Designated Player signings. The move comes a week after Austin waived designated player Emiliano Rigoni and bought out the remainder of his contract. Rigoni scored six goals in 51 matches with Austin. Bukari spent the past two seasons with Red Star Belgrade. He scored 25 goals and made 20 assists as the club won consecutive Serbian league championships and consecutive Serbian Cups. He also has three goals in 17 appearances with the Ghana national team. He played for Ghana at the 2022 World Cup.

