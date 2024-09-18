Austin Seibert goes from kicking at a pine tree to 7 for 7 in his first game with Washington

Austin Seibert does not even search out a football field to practice field goals anymore. Instead, he and his wife and their daughter go to a lot by their house so Seibert can kick at a pine tree. Some 25 to 30 kicks three times a week helped prepare Seibert for his latest chance in the NFL. He made all seven of his field-goal attempts in his first game with the Washington Commanders to provide all their points in a buzzer-beating Week 2 win. It was a perfect first impression for the 27-year-old kicker who has bounced around the league since 2019.

