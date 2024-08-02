Austin Riley, Matt Olson, Orlando Arcia power the Braves past the Marlins, 4-2

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley and Matt Olson hit first-inning home runs, Orlando Arcia added a shot in the third and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 4-2 on Thursday night.

The Braves have won five of their last six games.

“We’re hitting again,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “Bullpen continues to be really solid. Starting pitching has been really good. The biggest thing is the runs, putting something together consistently offensively. We’re kind of scratching the surface of doing that.”

Charlie Morton (6-6) allowed just one run on five hits in six innings. He had six strikeouts and two walks. Morton allowed the leadoff batter to reach five times in six innings, but kept the Marlins off the scoreboard with the exception of an unearned run in the fifth.

“I felt good about my delivery,” Morton said. “I felt good about my four-seamer, it was getting good spin off the top. I can afford to give up hits if my four-seamer is working and my breaking ball is there.”

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna follows through on a base hit in the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins , Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Bazemore

Marcell Ozuna was 2 for 4 with a run, and Olson was 1 for 4 with two RBIs. Leadoff man Jorge Soler was 0 for 3 with a walk in his first home appearance after rejoining the Braves on Tuesday after a trade with the Giants. Soler was the MVP of the 2021 World Series for Atlanta.

Braves closer Raisel Iglesias picked up his 23rd save after A.J. Minter pitched a perfect eighth.

Jake Burger was 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Marlins.

Newly acquired Luke Jackson came on for the Braves with two on in the seventh inning. He gave up a run-scoring single to Burger but ended the inning by getting Jesús Sánchez to ground out.

The Braves jumped on Marlins rookie Max Meyer (2-1) early. Riley lifted a home run into the right field seats with one out in the first. Ozuna followed with a walk and then Olson hit another home run to right field, with this one traveling 374 feet. It was Olson’s fifth home run in six games and 18th of the season.

Meyer went five innings, giving up four runs, seven hits and a walk while striking out seven.

“I was impressed with how he bounced back,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “A young pitcher, that could have easily gone sideways and not gotten through the first inning. He was good in the next four innings. He had a tough first inning, but it shows a good mentality and to get through five was pretty impressive today.”

Arcia’s blast came in the third inning and gave him a career-best 12-game hitting streak.

“Hats off to him,” Snitker said. “He looks like his old self, and playing good defense, too. It’s good to see.”

The Braves are 16-4 in their last 20 home games against the Marlins and 4-0 this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: Starting RHP Reynaldo López is day-to-day after leaving his last start on July 28 with forearm tightness. LHP Max Fried (forearm) is eligible to come off the IL on Friday. The Braves have yet to announce a starter for Sunday, but there is a chance it will be either López or Fried.

UP NEXT

Braves rookie RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (4-5, 4.06) carries an eight-inning scoreless streak into Game 2 of the four-game series Friday. He will face Marlins rookie RHP Valente Bellozo (0-1, 4.50), who will make the third start of his career.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.