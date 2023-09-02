Austin Reed throws for 2 TDs, runs for another to lead Western Kentucky to 41-24 win in opener

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Austin Reed threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Western Kentucky to a 41-24 win over South Florida in a season opener for both teams. Reed, last season’s FBS passing yards leader, was 29-of-50 passing for 336 yards. He also scored on a 16-yard TD run. The team’s exchanged touchdowns to begin the third quarter before Reed’s 51-yard score to Moussa Barry put the Hilltoppers in front for good 31-24. USF’s Byrum Brown rushed for 160 yards on 25 carries with two TDs. He was 15 of 34 for 166 yards passing with one TD but two interceptions.

