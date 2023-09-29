Austin Reed accounts for 3 touchdowns as Western Kentucky tops Middle Tennessee 31-10

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Austin Reed threw for two touchdowns, ran for another and Western Kentucky defeated Middle Tennessee 31-10 in a Conference USA opener. Reed was 30 for 52 for 297 yards and an interception as the Hilltoppers (3-2) won their fifth-straight in the series dubbed “100 Miles of Hate” that WKU leads 37-35-1.Western Kentucky had 444 total yards to 373 for the Blue Raiders but Middle Tennessee was 5 of 16 on third down, 2 of 4 on fourth down and had three turnovers. The Hilltoppers used a late first-half turnover to get a rushing touchdown from Reed to go with his two passing scores, for a 23-3 halftime lead. Reed was 24 of 38 for 233 yards with touchdown passes to Easton Messer and Davion Ervin-Poindexter. Frank Peasant ran for 76 yards and Middle Tennessee’s touchdown.

