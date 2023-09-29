Austin Reed accounts for 3 touchdowns as Western Kentucky tops Middle Tennessee 31-10

By The Associated Press
Western Kentucky wide receiver Easton Messer (8) is tackled by Middle Tennessee State cornerback De'Arre McDonald (28) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Bowling Green, Ky. (Joe Imel/Daily News via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joe Imel]

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Austin Reed threw for two touchdowns, ran for another and Western Kentucky defeated Middle Tennessee 31-10 in a Conference USA opener. Reed was 30 for 52 for 297 yards and an interception as the Hilltoppers (3-2) won their fifth-straight in the series dubbed “100 Miles of Hate” that WKU leads 37-35-1.Western Kentucky had 444 total yards to 373 for the Blue Raiders but Middle Tennessee was 5 of 16 on third down, 2 of 4 on fourth down and had three turnovers. The Hilltoppers used a late first-half turnover to get a rushing touchdown from Reed to go with his two passing scores, for a 23-3 halftime lead. Reed was 24 of 38 for 233 yards with touchdown passes to Easton Messer and Davion Ervin-Poindexter. Frank Peasant ran for 76 yards and Middle Tennessee’s touchdown.

