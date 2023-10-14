Austin Peay never trails in beating Gardner-Webb 41-14 for 4th straight win

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mike DiLiello accounted for three touchdowns, Jevon Jackson had 108 yards rushing and a score and Austin Peay beat Gardner-Webb 41-14. Jackson’s 3-yard touchdown run capped a 13-play, 79-yard drive on the first series of the game and Austin Peay (4-2) never trailed on its way to a fourth straight victory. Jackson carried it 25 times and was the only Governor with positive yards rushing. DiLiello completed 31 of 41 passes for 372 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes and had a touchdown run. Jaylen King threw a touchdown pass and two interceptions, one a pick-6, for Gardner-Webb (2-4).

