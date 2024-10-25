Austin hires former Dallas coach Estevez to revive club after missing playoffs last two seasons

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin FC hired former Dallas coach and United States national team assistant Nico Estevez to revive the club after missing the Major League Soccer playoffs for the second consecutive season. Estevez led Dallas to the MLS playoffs in 2022 and 2023 but was fired in June after a 3-8-5 start to this season. The club finished in 11th in the Western Conference. That was one spot below Austin. He replaces Josh Wolff, who was fired with one game left in the regular season. Wolff had been the only coach in franchise history. Austin began play in 2021.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.