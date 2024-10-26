Austin Hill wins at Homestead to take 2nd spot in NASCAR Xfinity championship finale

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Austin Hill grabbed the second spot next month in the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship finale, racing to his fourth victory of the season Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Hill drove the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet past Cole Custer with 12 laps to go, and held on to join AJ Allmendinger in the four-driver championship field at Phoenix. Allmendinger punched his ticket last week in Las Vegas. Hill, who started the race fifth out of eight playoff drivers and below the cutline, swept the day and led for 79 laps. He beat Custer by 3.045 seconds. Custer, in the No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, moved to fourth in the standings.

