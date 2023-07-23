Austin Hill survives wild restart to win Xfinity Series race at Pocono

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Austin Hill survived a wild restart in the final overtime laps at Pocono Raceway and earned his fourth Xfinity Series victory on Saturday. Hill won the season opener at Daytona and added two more early season wins at Las Vegas and Phoenix, but hadn’t won over his last 13 races. He seemed like he might have to settle for another solid finish until the final extra two laps. Josh Berry had won the first two stages. Berry went high off the final restart and slammed into the wall. Hill had just enough fuel in the No. 21 Chevrolet to take the checkered flag.

