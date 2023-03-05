Austin Hill rallies to win NASCAR Xfinity race in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Austin Hill overtook Chandler Smith just before the final lap to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Smith, who was the pole-sitter, led 118 laps of the 200-lap race and appeared to be in good shape in the final laps before Hill made his late charge. Hill also won the season-opening race two weeks ago at Daytona in the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. The four-time series winner was sixth last week at Fontana, California. Smith, a rookie who drives the Kaulig Racing No. 16 Chevy, finished third. He also was passed by Justin Allgaier in the JR Motorsports No. 7 Chevy.

