Austin Hill opens Xfinity Season with third consecutive win at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Austin Hill won the Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway for the third consecutive year in Monday’s rain-rescheduled season-opener. Hill won driving the No. 21 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. It capped a Chevrolet sweep at Daytona this weekend as Nick Sanchez won the Truck Series race for Spire Motorsports on Friday night, and William Byron won the Daytona 500 for Hendrick Motorsports earlier Monday. The Xfinity Series race was initially scheduled for Saturday afternoon, postponed to early Monday, then moved to Monday night when it was still raining at the start of the day. It closed out a doubleheader with the Daytona 500.

