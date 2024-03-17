Austin FC, Philadelphia Union play to 2-2 draw

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Mikael Uhre scored from the left corner of the six-yard box to pull Philadelphia even as the Union and Austin FC played to a 2-2 draw as both teams remain winless through the first three games of the MLS season. The Union scored on a penalty kick 13 minutes into the match. Kai Wagner put his left foot into a shot from outside the penalty area at the 10-minute mark that was blocked by Austin’s Alexander Ring that was ruled a hand ball after a video review. Daniel Gazdag converted the penalty.

