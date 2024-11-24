Austin Ekeler was concussed late in the Commanders’ loss and taken to hospital for evaluation

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Austin Ekeler was concussed in the final minute of the Washington Commanders’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys. A team spokesperson said Ekeler was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation out of an abundance of caution. The 29-year-old was injured when he was tackled by Damone Clark and Nick Vigil on a kickoff return with 9 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Ekeler was down on the field for some time being attended to by medical personnel. Lineman Andrew Wylie was also concussed and fellow running back Brian Robinson Jr. sprained an ankle in Washington’s third consecutive defeat.

