Austin Ekeler, Saquon Barkley hoping for paydays as free agency approaches

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Three of the NFL’s top running backs are approaching free agency and hoping to buck the trend of teams not being willing to spend big money at the position. Saquon Barkley, Austin Ekeler and Josh Jacobs will become free agents next month and will seek to maximize their value in a pass-first league. Ekeler and Barkley spoke to The Associated Press on Radio Row at the Super Bowl and both said they wanted to go where they were “wanted.” Ekeler says he’s “looking forward” to free agency and being part of what he calls a “competitive market,” and Barkley says he thinks running backs may fare better this offseason.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.