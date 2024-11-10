Austin Eckroat wins in Mexico for his 2nd PGA Tour title of the year

LOS CABOS, Mexico (AP) — Austin Eckroat won the World Wide Technology Championship on Sunday for his second PGA Tour title of the year, shooting a 9-under 63 for a one-stroke victory over Justin Lower and Carson Young. Playing in the group ahead of Lower and Young, Eckroat birdied the par-4 17th to open a three-stroke lead over Young, then finished with a bogey on the par-5 18th at Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante. Needing an eagle to force a playoff, Young birdied the 18th for a 65. Lower closed with an eagle for a 65. Eckroat finished at 24-under 264. The 25-year-old former Oklahoma State player won the Cognizant Classic in March at PGA National for his first PGA Tour title.

