Austin Cindric seeks Rolex watch to add to Daytona 500 ring

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Austin Cindric this weekend will try to become just the fifth driver to win both the Daytona 500 and the Rolex 24 sports car race. Mario Andretti, A.J. Foyt, Jamie McMurray and Jeff Gordon are the others to accomplish the feat. Cindric won the Daytona 500 a year ago and returns to the speedway this weekend for his fifth appearance in the most prestigious sports car race in the United States. He’s part of an all-star field that includes the Rolex 24 debuts of Romain Grosjean, Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin and Pietro Fittipaldi.

