Austin and Miami keep F1 sprint races for 2025. Belgium replaces Austria

LONDON (AP) — Miami and Austin, Texas, will keep their Formula 1 sprint races next year as Belgium gets a sprint instead of Austria. The Circuit of the Americas at Austin and the Miami street circuit are joined by Belgium’s Spa-Francorchamps, which is the only 2025 sprint venue not hosting a sprint this year. It will be the third year of a sprint race at Austin and the second at Miami. The other three sprints for 2025 will be in Brazil for the fifth year running, as well as China and Qatar.

