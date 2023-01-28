Aussies Hijikata, Kubler win Australian Open men’s doubles

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian pair of Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler has defeated Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski 6-4, 7-6 (4) to win the men’s doubles title at the Australian Open. It was the first Grand Slam title for both Hijikata and Kubler — the third Australian team to win a men’s doubles title in the last five Grand Slams. The Australians entered the tournament playing for the first time as a team.

