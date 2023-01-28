Aussies Hijikata, Kubler win Australian Open men’s doubles

By The Associated Press
Rinky Hijikata, left, of Australia and compatriot Jason Kubler pose with their winners trophy after defeating Hugo Nys of Monaco and Jan Zielinski of Poland in the men's doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Aaron Favila]

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian pair of Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler has defeated Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski 6-4, 7-6 (4) to win the men’s doubles title at the Australian Open. It was the first Grand Slam title for both Hijikata and Kubler — the third Australian team to win a men’s doubles title in the last five Grand Slams. The Australians entered the tournament playing for the first time as a team.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.