Aussie Thompson takes down Tsitsipas at BNP Paribas Open

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas has been beaten 7-6 (0), 4-6, 7-6 (5) by Aussie Jordan Thompson in second-round play at the BNP Paribas Open. The second-seeded Tsitsipas had his shoulder taped and the injury appeared to affect his backhand. Jordan took advantage and attacked the Greek’s backhand while charging in on short balls to earn his second career win over a top-10 player. He polished off Tsitsipas, the Australian Open runner-up, in two hours, 37 minutes.

