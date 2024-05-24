Aussie motocross rider Jett Lawrence aiming to back up historic Jett Sweep

Motocross racing is a symbiotic relationship between rider and dirt bike. The motorcycle provides the speed and power. The rider takes the lead, navigating the humps and ruts on a dirt dance floor. Jett Lawrence is showing some sweet moves on his dirt bike with a historic start to his career. Lawrence has won every championship he’s entered since joining AMA Motocross in 2021, starting with consecutive 250cc titles in motocross and supercross. He became the third rider to finish off a perfect season last year in motocross and became the first rookie in the sport’s history to sweep the 450cc outdoor and supercross titles. The motocross season kicks off this weekend at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

