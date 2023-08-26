Aussie Jett Lawrence completes fourth perfect season in motocross history

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Jett Lawrence has become the third rider to complete a perfect motocross season. The 20-year-old Aussie won both 450cc motos at Ironman Raceway in the AMA Motocross Championship finale, ending the season a perfect 22 for 22. Lawrence joins Ricky Carmichael, who did it twice, and James Stewart as the only riders to win every race of a motocross season. Lawrecce’s older brother Hunter clinched the 250cc title, becoming the first siblings in motocross history to win both championships in the same season. Their dominance allowed Honda to become the first manufacturer to win every major title in AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross in the same season.

