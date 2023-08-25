Aussie Jett Lawrence chasing perfection in motocross season finale

Jett Lawrence has already given Honda its first 450cc motocross championship since 2003 while becoming the eighth rookie to clinch the title in his rookie season. The 20-year-old Aussie has one more piece of history in his sights and it’s a big one: a perfect season. Win at Indiana’s Ironman Raceway on Saturday and Lawrence will complete the fourth perfect motocross season in the last 50 years and put his name up there with two of the greatest racers in the sport’s history. Lawrence is a perfect 20 for 20 heading into the season finale at Ironman.

