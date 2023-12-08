Aussie fill-in skipper Spithill hopes to ‘smoke’ new-look Team USA in SailGP’s Dubai regatta

By BERNIE WILSON The Associated Press
FILE - Team USA driver Jimmy Spithill speaks during an interview at the Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix, on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Port of the Los Angeles. Star skipper Jimmy Spithill said he plans to start a new Italian team following his departure from the United States SailGP team. Spithill said he couldn't disclose any specifics about the USA team other than a new group is bringing in its own CEO and driver, the roles Spithill has held since taking over the U.S. team in the second season of tech tycoon Larry Ellison's global league. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Damian Dovarganes]

Some big SailGP rivalries will heat up when the global league returns to Dubai this weekend, including a one-off between the new-look Team USA and its former skipper, Jimmy Spithill. Spithill is filling in as helmsman of Team Australia’s foiling catamaran for this regatta while friend and countryman Tom Slingsby is on paternity leave. Spithill left Team USA ahead of the announcement that it had been sold to a private American group whose investors include Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner and actress Issa Rae.

