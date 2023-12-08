Aussie fill-in skipper Spithill hopes to ‘smoke’ new-look Team USA in SailGP’s Dubai regatta

Some big SailGP rivalries will heat up when the global league returns to Dubai this weekend, including a one-off between the new-look Team USA and its former skipper, Jimmy Spithill. Spithill is filling in as helmsman of Team Australia’s foiling catamaran for this regatta while friend and countryman Tom Slingsby is on paternity leave. Spithill left Team USA ahead of the announcement that it had been sold to a private American group whose investors include Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner and actress Issa Rae.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.