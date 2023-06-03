Auguste Rodin wins English Derby to give trainer O’Brien 9th victory in the classic

EPSOM, England (AP) — Top Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien won the English Derby for a record-extending ninth time when Auguste Rodin reeled in King Of Steel to win the 244th edition of Britain’s richest flat race. Ryan Moore was in the saddle as Auguste Rodin won by a length and at odds of 9-2 at Epsom Downs. Jockey Frankie Dettori, who is retiring this year, was looking to win the classic for the third time but his horse, Arrest, wasn’t in contention. A protester was detained by police after running onto the course and 19 activists were arrested ahead of the Derby based on intelligence received by officers.

