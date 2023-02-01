Augusta Women’s Amateur gets top 45 in world, expanded TV

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Augusta National Women’s Amateur already is seen as one of the elite amateur golf events because of where it’s played. Now it has its strongest field. The tournament says 45 of the top amateurs in the world already have accepted invitations. It’s played a week before the Masters. Two rounds are at Champions Retreat, and the final round on Saturday before the Masters is at Augusta National. Leading the way is Rose Zhang, the No. 1 amateur in the world. What helps the field is that it no longer is the same week as the LPGA’s first major.

