Augsburg to miss out on European football after loss to Stuttgart

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Augsburg has lost to Stuttgart 1-0 in a Bundesliga result that kills its last chance of qualifying for next season’s European football competitions. A win would have kept its hopes alive with one game to go. Instead, Serhou Guirassy’s 26th goal of the season separated the teams and lifted Stuttgart into second place behind champion Bayer Leverkusen. Augsburg remains in ninth place.

