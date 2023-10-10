Augsburg fires coach Enrico Maaßen after poor start to season

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Bundesliga club Augsburg has fired coach Enrico Maaßen after just one win from its opening seven games in the league. Augsburg says Maaßen is leaving “with immediate effect” to be replaced by under-23 coach Tobias Strobl on an interim basis until a new head coach is appointed. Maaßen’s last game in charge was a 2-1 loss at home to Darmstadt on Saturday, its second straight defeat after a 2-0 loss at Freiburg the weekend before. Maaßen took over as coach last year after joining from Bundesliga rival Borussia Dortmund’s under-23s before the season started. Maaßen’s team survived in the Bundesliga last season despite losing its last three games.

