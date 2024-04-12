Augsburg edges closer to European spot with 2-0 win over Union Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — Phillip Tietz has scored his eighth goal of the season and Sven Michel netted against his former club as Augsburg beat Union Berlin 2-0 in the Bundesliga. Tietz scored early in the second half and Michel got his goal with nine minutes left to edge the home side closer to the top six and a place in Europe next year. Berlin remains in 13th.

