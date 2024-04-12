Augsburg edges closer to European spot with 2-0 win over Union Berlin

By The Associated Press
Augsburg's Ruben Vargas, left, Union Berlin's Andras Schafer challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and Augsburg, at the WWK-Arena in Augsburg, Germany, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tom Weller]

BERLIN (AP) — Phillip Tietz has scored his eighth goal of the season and Sven Michel netted against his former club as Augsburg beat Union Berlin 2-0 in the Bundesliga. Tietz scored early in the second half and Michel got his goal with nine minutes left to edge the home side closer to the top six and a place in Europe next year. Berlin remains in 13th.

