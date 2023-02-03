Augsburg deals Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen a 2nd straight loss

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Mergim Berisha has scored for Augsburg to beat Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 and deal the visitors their second consecutive Bundesliga defeat. Berisha capitalized on some poor Leverkusen defending to head in Arne Engels’ corner for what proved to be the winning goal in the 55th minute. Leverkusen’s second straight defeat after last Sunday’s 2-0 loss at Borussia Dortmund dents the club’s hopes of European qualification. That defeat in Dortmund was the team’s first after five straight wins. Augsburg climbed five points above the relegation zone while Leverkusen remains stuck in ninth place ahead of the rest of the 19th round.

