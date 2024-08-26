Augsburg assistant coach Lars Knudsen temporarily takes charge of Denmark

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Augsburg assistant coach Lars Knudsen is taking temporary charge of the Danish national team for Nations League games against Switzerland and Serbia next month. The Danish Football Union made the announcement Monday, saying interim coach Morten Wieghorst, a former Denmark international, was on sick leave with “minor stress symptoms.” Wieghorst was named interim coach until next year after Kasper Hjulmand stepped down after the European Championship, where Denmark drew its three group games before losing to Germany in the round of 16. Denmark hosts Switzerland on Sept. 5 and Serbia three days later in Copenhagen.

