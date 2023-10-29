Augilar, Appalachian State rally on multiple occasions to thwart upset-minded Southern Mississippi

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Joey Aguilar threw for 391 yards and four touchdowns, Appalachian State scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns, and the Mountaineers rallied for a 48-38 win over Southern Mississippi. Kanye Roberts ran for a 61-yard score to make it 42-38 with 6:37 remaining for the go-ahead score. Aguilar and Appalachian State closed it out with a six-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a 21-yard scoring pass to Christan Horn for the final margin. Frank Gore Jr. ran for 247 yards on 24 carries and scored twice for Southern Miss.

