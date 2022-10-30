Auger-Aliassime wins Swiss Indoors for 3rd title in October

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime has won his third straight title in October. He beat Holger Rune 6-3, 7-5 in the Swiss Indoors final on Sunday. Auger-Aliassime went through his five matches at Basel without dropping serve and he saved all three break points Rune had. The third-seeded Canadian won the only break-point chance of the first set to lead 3-1 and pressured Rune into dropping his serve to take a 6-5 lead in the second. Auger-Aliassime clinched with his third match point when Rune sent a forehand long. Auger-Aliassime improved his career record in finals to 4-9. All four titles were this year at indoor hard-court events in Europe.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
PreviousNext
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada reacts during the final match against Holger Rune of Denmark at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Alexandra Wey/Keystone via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/ALEXANDRA WEY
Holger Rune of Denmark reacts during the final match against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Alexandra Wey/Keystone via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/ALEXANDRA WEY
Denmark's Holger Rune returns a ball to Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime during the final match at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Georgios Kefalas)/Keystone via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/GEORGIOS KEFALAS
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime cheers after winning the final match against Denmark's Holger Rune at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/GEORGIOS KEFALAS
Canada's winner Felix Auger-Aliassime poses after the final at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/GEORGIOS KEFALAS
Canada's winner Felix Auger-Aliassime poses after the final at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/GEORGIOS KEFALAS
Denmark's runner-up Holger Rune poses after the final at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/GEORGIOS KEFALAS