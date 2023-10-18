Auger-Aliassime wins successive matches for first time since March, Bouzkova advances in China

TOKYO (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime has defeated Sebastian Ofner 6-4, 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Japan Open. It means he has won consecutive matches for the first time since March. Auger-Aliassime next plays American qualifier Marcos Giron, who upset eighth-ranked Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-4. Fifth-seeded Tommy Paul beat fellow American Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-2. At the Jiangxi Open in China, third-seeded Marie Bouzkova reached the quarterfinals by beating Amina Anshba 7-5, 6-0. Nao Hibino also progressed with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Kimberly Birrell. The 93rd-ranked Hibino next plays Diana Shnaider who advanced when Vera Zvonareva retired due to illness.

