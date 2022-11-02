Auger-Aliassime, Rublev in ATP Finals as Fritz, Nadal lose

PARIS (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev have qualified for the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz, the other contenders for the two remaining spots, lost in the second round of the Paris Masters. Eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime outlasted qualifier Mikael Ymer to next play wild-card entry Gilles Simon who overcame the ninth-seeded Fritz. Teenager Holger Rune stunned the 10th-seeded Hurkacz 7-5, 6-1 to meet Rublev who reached the third round on Tuesday. Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic had already qualified for the eight-man tournament before the Paris Masters. Nadal lost in three sets to Tommy Paul.

