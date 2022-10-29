Auger-Aliassime beats Alcaraz in Swiss Indoors semifinals

By The Associated Press
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime cheers after winning his seminfinal match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, on Saturday, October 29, 2022. (Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/GEORGIOS KEFALAS]

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime has extended his perfect career record against top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz to win 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals at the Swiss Indoors. The ninth-ranked Canadian improved to 3-0 against the U.S. Open champion. Auger-Aliassime also ran his overall win streak to 12 matches in October. Alcaraz created the first break-point chance faced by Auger-Aliassime all week in Basel, but could not take it in what proved to be the final game. Auger-Aliassime will face in the final another 19-year-old in Holger Rune. Rune won against sixth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut in two tiebreakers.

