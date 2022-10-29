Auger-Aliassime beats Alcaraz in Swiss Indoors semifinals

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime has extended his perfect career record against top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz to win 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals at the Swiss Indoors. The ninth-ranked Canadian improved to 3-0 against the U.S. Open champion. Auger-Aliassime also ran his overall win streak to 12 matches in October. Alcaraz created the first break-point chance faced by Auger-Aliassime all week in Basel, but could not take it in what proved to be the final game. Auger-Aliassime will face in the final another 19-year-old in Holger Rune. Rune won against sixth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut in two tiebreakers.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz waves after losing his semifinal match against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, on Saturday, October 29, 2022. (Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/GEORGIOS KEFALAS
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime returns a ball to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their semifinal match at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, on Saturday, October 29, 2022. (Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/GEORGIOS KEFALAS
Denmark's Holger Rune chers after winning the first set of his semifinal match against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, on Saturday, October 29, 2022. (Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/GEORGIOS KEFALAS