Audric Estimé scores 4 TDs, No. 17 Notre Dame routs Stanford 56-23

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Audric Estimé ran for a career-high 238 yards to go with four touchdowns, and No. 17 Notre Dame overcame three first-half turnovers and beat Stanford 56-23. Estimé became the first Notre Dame back to have 200 or more yards on the ground since Dexter Williams in 2018. He had scoring runs of 39, 6, 5 and 25 yards in his fifth game this season of 100 yards or more. Notre Dame has won four of five to move to 9-3. Stanford finishes the season at 3-9 and was winless at home.

