Audit: LSU discovered $1M overpayment to Kelly in 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s report says LSU accidentally overpaid Tigers football coach Brian Kelly by $1 million during the first year of a 10-year, $100 million contract. The report says LSU discovered the error in November has moved to correct it by adjusting 2023 payments to the coach. Kelly was overpaid in 2022 because duplicate payments made both to Kelly’s LLC and to the coach directly. Kelly coached 12 seasons at Notre Dame before he was hired by LSU after the 2021 season. LSU won the SEC West Division and finished 10-4 after a 63-7 victory over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl in Kelly first season with the Tigers.

