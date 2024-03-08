Audi seals full takeover of Sauber ahead of becoming Formula 1 constructor in 2026

INGOLSTADT, Germany (AP) — German automaker Audi says it has reached an agreement for a 100% takeover of the Sauber team ahead of its entry as a full Formula 1 constructor in 2026. Audi says Sauber’s current majority shareholder Islero Investments backs Audi’s plans for a full takeover of the Sauber holding company. Audi adds that the deal has been approved by the supervisory boards of Audi and its parent company Volkswagen. Former McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl is currently chief executive of the Sauber Group and will stay in the CEO post for the new Audi F1 Team.

